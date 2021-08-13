Watch Lizzo and Cardi B Transform Into Greek Goddesses With "Rumors" Music Video

Lizzo and Cardi B are setting the record straight in their historical new music video.
On Friday, Aug. 13, Lizzo dropped the music video for "Rumors," her first single as lead artist since 2019. The song also features a verse from Cardi B, who appeared with the "Truth Hurts" vocalist in the 2019 film Hustlers, and the two stars channel their inner Greek goddesses in the new spot.
Lizzo, 33, doesn't waste any time addressing some of the drama that has surrounded her in the time since she recently became a household name. At one point, the Grammy winner sings, "My ex n---a, he blew it/Last year, I thought I would lose it/Rеadin' s--t on the Internet/My smoothiе cleanse and my diet/No, I ain't f--k Drake yet."
She later adds, "If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out/Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch."
Cardi also makes the most of her time on the song. Plus, the video allows her to show off her bare baby bump, as the pregnant rapper is expecting her second child with husband Offset.
During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to promote the new single, Lizzo revealed that her line in "Rumors" about an ex who "blew it" was actually written before she and her unnamed boyfriend broke up earlier this year.
"A lot of the things that I say did happen, but not before I wrote them," she shared. "They were all references to things that happened to me in the last two or three years, but then after I wrote it—literally, I wrote the song in February. The breakup, losing good friends in my life—all of that really came to a head afterwards."
Lizzo also praised Cardi as a "groundbreaker" and added, "She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."