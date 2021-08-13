Heidi Montag Undergoes Surgery Amid Hope to Conceive Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is one step closer to baby No. 2.
The Hills star recently went through a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, she shared in a new YouTube video titled "Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant" on Aug. 12. The surgery aims to remove uterine polyps, which are non-cancerous overgrown cells in the uterus, according to the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists.
Heidi, 34, documented her full experience, saying, "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."
All dressed down in scrubs and a hair net, she held up the book "Rebel with a Cause" by Franklin Graham, which kept her entertained before the procedure.
"I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be," she shared. "And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."
After she came out of her anesthesia, Heidi told the camera that she was feeling "really good" and had "no cramping." She explained, "All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating, so hopefully this is the time... We'll see. I'm just so happy to have this done."
Heidi, who noted she would experience bleeding for the next few days while she recovers, celebrated her successful surgery with a meal out with husband Spencer Pratt after leaving the medical center.
In May, Heidi told E! News that she and Spencer have been trying to have another kid since December, saying she will "hopefully" be pregnant "sooner than later."
The Celebrity Big Brother alum reflected, "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society. At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."
The longtime couple welcomed Gunner, now 3, back in 2017. She has called her first pregnancy a "miracle" and "blessing." And, as she told fans before his birth, "I hope I can do it again one day."
