Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Body Shamer for Speculating She’s Pregnant

If you've been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian, you know she's madly in love with Travis Barker. But some fans appear to be jumping the gun about the couple's potential plans for children—and Kourtney is not having it.
On Aug. 12, the 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur shared a series of sexy selfies in a black SKIMS bralette and draping red dress, which she wore half-off. She captioned the post, "say hi to my closet."
Apparently, some social media users invasively analyzed her bare midriff and came to one conclusion: "SHES PREGNANT," one fan wrote.
The missing apostrophe aside, Kourtney had another comeback for the nosy user. The mother of three replied, "I'm a woman with a BODY." Time to *insert all the clapping emojis* for that response.
Bestie Addison Rae then came through as her cheerleader, writing "Wow" with a fire emoji on the post.
Kourtney, who recently posed nearly nude alongside her Blink-182 boyfriend, has been quite quiet about her family planning with Travis. She's already mom to Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6, with ex Scott Disick. And Travis shares Landon Barker, 17, and Alabama Barker, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler.
The E! star has been spending time bonding with his kids, including a recent beach trip to Montecito, Calif., in June. She's been there for them to offer her motherly advice and, last month, Alabama adorably acknowledged that Kourtney is "my stepmom" during an Instagram Live session.
Kourt previously talked about the possibility of having a fourth baby in early 2020, but that was nearly a year before Kravis made their relationship Instagram official. At the time, one fan asked, "Are you pregnant?" on one of her Instagram posts. "No I wish," she responded, adding, "It's the angle," which definitely raised some eyebrows.
