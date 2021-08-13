Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Body Shamer for Speculating She’s Pregnant

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Shower Note to Travis Barker

This Poosh founder does not have a pooch!

If you've been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian, you know she's madly in love with Travis Barker. But some fans appear to be jumping the gun about the couple's potential plans for children—and Kourtney is not having it.

On Aug. 12, the 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur shared a series of sexy selfies in a black SKIMS bralette and draping red dress, which she wore half-off. She captioned the post, "say hi to my closet."

Apparently, some social media users invasively analyzed her bare midriff and came to one conclusion: "SHES PREGNANT," one fan wrote.

The missing apostrophe aside, Kourtney had another comeback for the nosy user. The mother of three replied, "I'm a woman with a BODY." Time to *insert all the clapping emojis* for that response.

Bestie Addison Rae then came through as her cheerleader, writing "Wow" with a fire emoji on the post.