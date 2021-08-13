Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Files for Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

This Bachelor Nation bromance has reached its breaking point.
Jef Holm has filed for a temporary civil harassment restraining order against Robby Hayes, documents filed on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News show. According to court records viewed by E! News, Jef's request for protection was granted by a judge, who ordered Robby to stay 100 yards away from Jef's home and workplace.
In the filing, Jef, who found reality TV stardom after proposing to Emily Maynard on season eight of The Bachelorette, described Robby as an "old roommate" who "used to live" at his L.A. area home. It's unclear from the documents when their friendship soured and Robby moved out, but "at least once a week" Jef states Robby enters his property without permission and "becomes hostile."
"I do not feel safe around him," Jef writes in the filing. "He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."
Citing an alleged incident Jef says took place in July 2021, he also writes in the filing, "I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively. Started threatening me and I felt very unsafe."
We reached out to Robby for comment on the matter but did not hear back. Meanwhile, Jef released the following statement exclusively to E! News.
"In regards to the Robby situation, it's definitely been an unfortunate turn of events," he shares. "I'm still processing all of it to be honest. The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which i am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action."
Jef continues, "It's sad because I didn't want it to end like this. Hopefully tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best."
Robby was first introduced to viewers of the ABC dating franchise when he starred on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season. He'd go on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season five, as well as MTV's Siesta Key.
In 2017, Robby told Us Weekly that Jef invited him and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Chase McNary to move into his home.
"It's like the stars were aligning," he said at the time of relocating to L.A. "You only live once, so why not go for it? We're striking while the iron is hot."
A restraining order hearing has been set for Aug. 30.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz