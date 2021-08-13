Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Files for Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

This Bachelor Nation bromance has reached its breaking point.

Jef Holm has filed for a temporary civil harassment restraining order against Robby Hayes, documents filed on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News show. According to court records viewed by E! News, Jef's request for protection was granted by a judge, who ordered Robby to stay 100 yards away from Jef's home and workplace.

In the filing, Jef, who found reality TV stardom after proposing to Emily Maynard on season eight of The Bachelorette, described Robby as an "old roommate" who "used to live" at his L.A. area home. It's unclear from the documents when their friendship soured and Robby moved out, but "at least once a week" Jeff states Robby enters his property without permission and "becomes hostile."

"I do not feel safe around him," Jef writes in the filing. "He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."