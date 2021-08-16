The White Lotus Finally Reveals Who Left Paradise in a Coffin

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

If you haven't seen the epic finale to Mike White's HBO series The White Lotus, turn back now. (No seriously, there are major spoilers ahead.)

From this point on, we're going to dissect how it is that Shane (Jake Lacy) ended up killing Armond (Murray Bartlett). Of course, it was an accident, but there was a lot that led up to this moment.

From the get-go, tensions were high between the hotel manager and the privileged newlywed, as Armond made the mistake of double booking the suite that Shane Patton had his eyes on. And though his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) was content to let it go and enjoy the honeymoon, her husband was not—and neither was his mother Kitty (Molly Shannon).

So began the nightmare that would end with Armond stabbed in the hotel bathtub.

They say the best endings are surprising but inevitable, and this one definitely fits the bill. As Bartlett explains to E! News in an exclusive interview, by the end of the Pattons' hotel stay, Armond has "completely backed himself into a corner in a lot of ways."