Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Exudes '80s Glam in Latest High-Profile Photoshoot

With a mullet like that, it only makes sense for Ella Emhoff to channel the '80s for her Vanity Fair photoshoot.
For the outlet's September issue, Vice President Kamala Harris' step-daughter poses in a Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble, comprised of purple flared pants, a white sweater and a variety of jewels from similarly luxe designer labels. She lounges on a white fabric with a distressed cream backdrop set behind her.
In another striking photo, Ella looks upward, seemingly in a daze, with her back exposed to the camera as she poses in a dress from Dior.
The photoshoot is one of the few professional modeling gigs Ella has landed since going viral at the 2020 Presidential Inauguration in a chic Miu Miu coat. She told VF that before Jan. 20, she worked on smaller projects before signing to the management company IMG Models, "which I think makes it all kind of more exciting."
In addition to posing for glamorous photoshoots, the 22-year-old Parsons School of Design grad can cross Fashion Week runways off her to-do list. In February, she made her debut at the New York Fashion Week, modeling Proenza Schouler's Fall 2021 looks.
Then, in July, Ella made another appearance at Fashion Week, this time in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. She sported an all-black ensemble and had her natural curls pulled back, making for a sleek and sophisticated look.
And though she's taken the modeling world by storm, she told VF that dad Doug Emhoff hasn't quite given up hope that she'd follow in his footsteps. "My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?'" Ella shared. "And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"
It's safe to say she's moved on to bigger and better things—literally. According to the model, she's no longer trying to maintain her mullet. As she put it, "It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane."
Her forward-thinking even applies to her closet, telling the magazine that she doesn't anticipate breaking out the Miu Miu coat that made her famous in the first place. Because, in her eyes, people will probably think, "Really? We get it."
In other words, out with the old and in with the new.