Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Exudes '80s Glam in Latest High-Profile Photoshoot

With a mullet like that, it only makes sense for Ella Emhoff to channel the '80s for her Vanity Fair photoshoot.

For the outlet's September issue, Vice President Kamala Harris' step-daughter poses in a Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble, comprised of purple flared pants, a white sweater and a variety of jewels from similarly luxe designer labels. She lounges on a white fabric with a distressed cream backdrop set behind her.

In another striking photo, Ella looks upward, seemingly in a daze, with her back exposed to the camera as she poses in a dress from Dior.

The photoshoot is one of the few professional modeling gigs Ella has landed since going viral at the 2020 Presidential Inauguration in a chic Miu Miu coat. She told VF that before Jan. 20, she worked on smaller projects before signing to the management company IMG Models, "which I think makes it all kind of more exciting."

In addition to posing for glamorous photoshoots, the 22-year-old Parsons School of Design grad can cross Fashion Week runways off her to-do list. In February, she made her debut at the New York Fashion Week, modeling Proenza Schouler's Fall 2021 looks.