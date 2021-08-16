Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore Dishes About Her French Suitor in Juicy My Big Fat Fabulous Life Preview

In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 17 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore reveals the unconventional way she met her new man.

Excusez-moi? We didn't know you could meet someone on a language app.

In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 17 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore dishes on the unexpected way she met her latest suitor. As Whitney explains to her pal, she "met a dude" while teaching herself French on an app.

"On a language app?" the friend inquires. "Who meets a guy on a language app?"

That is an excellent question! However, after hearing Whitney's explanation, we now realize it isn't so odd.

"Well, because we're talking," she notes. "'Cause we're exchanging language."

As Whitney continues, she reveals that her new man is "totally fluent in English," but lives overseas in Paris. Oh là là!

"I have met a French man, who lives in France," she shares in a confessional. "We met on a language exchange platform online. He is in his thirties, but he's younger than me. He's a graphic designer."

A clearly excited Whitney goes on to confirm that the new man has filled up a lot of her time, even confirming that they've been talking "for almost five months now."

"It's fun and it's exciting," she continues. "You know, we learn French, but mostly we just talk. And, for the first time since Chase, I have started to feel some little, um, inklings, yearnings, growlings, buzzings, something."

As fans of the show well know, Whitney and former fiancé Chase Severino called off their engagement amid news that the latter was a expecting a baby with another woman

So, it's no wonder Whitney is downplaying her feelings in this clip. "It just makes me feel silly to kind of be like, I have a crush on my online French teacher," she adds. "Like, what a dumb sentence. You know what I mean?"

We have a feeling Whitney's French tutor feels the same way, as she's recently been posting Paris pics with a mystery man on Instagram. 

In July, Whitney wrote alongside an edited photo, "So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets."

Color us intrigued!

For more of Whitney's journey, tune in to My Big Fat Fabulous Life when it returns to TLC and discovery+ on August 17.

