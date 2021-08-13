See Alexander Ludwig Do a Backflip in Tense Heels Sneak Peek

A sibling rivalry unlike any other.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the Aug. 15 premiere of Starz's new drama Heels, brothers Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) and Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) brainstorm moves for their upcoming wrestling match. While Ace is clearly excited for the face off, Jack seems underwhelmed by his brother's ideas.
"Try this one on for size," an excited Ace states before climbing to the top rope to flip off of it. "So, I get to the top turnbuckle here, moonsault. You catch me mid-air and, bam, slam me onto the ground."
As he continues, Ace explains that this will fake out the audience, who will think he's done in the match. "But I get back up," he adds. "I kick out, right? So, you get up, we start trading punches, you eat a super kick, you go down. You get back up and, bam, another super kick."
Unfortunately for Ace, Jack and his business partner Willie (Mary McCormack) offer up little to no reaction to this pitch. After Jack asks if that's it, Ace's valet Crystal (Kelli Berglund) assures the wrestling star, "Nope. There's more."
Following Crystal's cue, Ace comes up with a captivating end to the match, saying, "I don't pin you just yet, cuz I don't want the match to end yet."
After rattling off more ideas, Ace's pitch paints his brother as a hero, something Jack has no interest in being. "I don't hate it," Willie chimes in.
Plus, Crystal, who Jack condescendingly calls Cheryl, says the fans wouldn't expect this ending. Doubling down on his idea, Ace pushes, "Jack, this is good. This is exciting."
Refusing to give in, Jack asks a friend to weigh in, who notes, "Feels like the end of something."
Jack says in support, "It does feel like the end of something. Ace, it's a conclusion."
However, this appears to be Ace's intention, as he declares, "Well, yeah! If Wild Bill sees what I can do in the ring, I'm gone."
This doesn't sit well with Jack, who instructs his brother to keep the finish the same, adding, "You want that title belt? You stick around and you earn it just like everybody else does."
Frustrated by his brother's response, Ace informs Jack that everyone else is happy that he's being scouted. Jack's response? "Well, their opinions don't matter."
Watch the tense scene in the exclusive clip above.
Heels premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 on Starz.