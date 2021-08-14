Cheat Sheet: Stars Keep Talking About Their Bathing Habits & Friends Duo Deny They're Lobsters

While Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" lead to late nights endin' alone, stars' grooming revelations are resulting in endless headlines.
In this week's Cheat Sheet, our rundown of all the celebrity news you may have missed this week when you were showering or what have you, we're breaking down the latest debate taking over Hollywood: How often should A-listers be washing themselves? You know, just the kind of hard-hitting topics we earned our journalism degree to cover!
Plus, two Friends stars are shutting down romance rumors like it's 1999, while The Hills' most iconic frenemies are still feuding like they are at Les Deux in 2009. And The Bachelorette aired its—dare we say it?—most dramatic finale ever and Bachelor Nation had very strong thoughts and feelings about it all.
Bathed in Controversy: For some unknown reason, celebrities decided to start revealing their bathing habits for public discourse. Oh hi, TMI! It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and shared that they only bathes their two kids when they're super stinky. Soon, Shepard and wife Kristen Bell also proclaimed themselves stink-waiters, prompting Jake Gyllenhaal to come forward. Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in hot on the opposite side of the fence, followed by Jason Momoa and Bethenny Frankel.
The conversation reached such a fever pitch that Kutcher and Kunis finally came clean, addressing the uproar in a hilarious video in an effort to scrub away the controversy.
Address to the Nation: Another season, another s--tstorm of hot takes. Yep, Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette came to a dramatic close, with the sex-positive Bachelorette ending her journey engaged to Blake Moynes (who previously wooed Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley) and facing off against self-eliminator/alleged gaslighter Greg Grippo in an intense sitdown. (Oh, and Justin Glaze was there, too. Poor guy.)
The happily engaged couple then went on a press tour, revealing how many times they've had sex, while Grippo did damage control in an interview with Nick Viall, also setting the record straight about his relationship with Bri Springs from Matt James' season.
Elsewhere in Bachelor Nation, Bachelor in Paradise announced former lead Becca Kufrin will be hitting the beach to find love, Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra split after eight months and Michelle Young officially began filming her season of The Bachelorette. Oh, did we mention Jef Holms has filed for a restraining order against former BFF Robby Hayes? Now, excuse us while we nap until Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday night.
They're Still on a Break: Since Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had secretly nursed crushes on each other—and may have made out—during the first season of Friends, fans have been shipping these two IRL. Brad Pitt who?!
And when a report surfaced claiming the two were "spending time" together after the recent reunion and reminiscing "stirred up feelings" between them, well, people lost their minds over their fictional lobsters getting together for real.
Alas, this rumor turned out to be fan fiction, with Schwimmer's rep denying the claim, telling Elle UK the story is "false." Sigh, let's just call this "The One Where We All Got Our Hopes Up."
No Mascara Tears Left to Cry: Put on your Abercrombie & Fitch polos and grab your Motorola razr because we're heading back to the aughts, thanks to Heidi Montag. The Hills: New Beginnings star came out swinging against her former co-star and BFF Lauren Conrad in her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
After podcast host Alexandra Cooper praised Conrad for no longer "scrambling" for fame, Montag argued that Conrad should be "more successful" than she is.
"She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl's line—great, whatever," Montag said. "But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator—no one even gets the narrator show. She should be so rich."
Montag then went on to accuse Conrad of treating her like "a dog" during their time on The Hills together over her relationship with now-husband Spencer Pratt.
"When that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'If you date Spencer, you're off the show,'" Montag claimed. "How dare you, and I'm not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that."
While Conrad has yet to comment, we're pretty sure she doesn't want to forgive Montag, but definitely wants to forget this ever happened.
Lewk of the Week:
Respect must be paid to Jennifer Hudson's purple ensemble!
Instagram of the Week:
With a silver medal, a bronze medal and a new hairstyle, Simone Biles is living her best live after returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. You love to see it.
Quote of the Week:
"You know, I'm working on it," Andy Cohen joked during E! News' Daily Pop about his journey for baby number two. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."
We guess we'll have to watch what happens...