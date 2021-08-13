Never Go Out of Style With These 15 Taylor Swift-Inspired Gifts for the Ultimate Swiftie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Swifties knew their bank accounts were in trouble when Taylor Swift walked in and revealed Red (Taylor's Version) is on the way.
If you've already bought every cardigan from the official Taylor Swift Store, there's no need for teardrops on your guitar this Friday the 13th. Etsy has all kinds of Taylor Swift-themed must-haves, including clothes, candles and phone cases, to make sure you're never going out of style. Bonus: You'll be supporting small businesses along the way.
We've carefully selected 15 of the most marvelous, gorgeous, delicate and perfectly fine treasures—ranging from jewelry to home décor—that will ensure the Taylor Swift lover in your life has the best day. So, make your wildest dreams come true with these subtle yet elegant gifts, inspired by the Grammy winner and her most meaningful songs.
Whether you're shopping for a Swiftie, wanting to treat yourself or maybe just feelin' 22, look no further.
Long Story Short I Survived Unisex T-Shirt by TrevorFrostStore
We survived a pandemic and all we got was this cheeky evermore T-shirt. Choose from 14 earthy colors of this size-inclusive line, going up to size 5XL.
Lover Streets Hard Enamel Pin by TheFieldsSupply
Dance around the kitchen in the refrigerator light with The Fields Supply enamel pins, which bring to life the most heartbreakingly vivid lyrics of her 2012 song "All Too Well," as well as lyrics from "ivy," "cowboy like me" and "cardigan." Better yet, wear this Lover Streets pin on a denim jacket and you'll look just like Taylor dropping Easter Eggs on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in 2019.
Cruel Summer Candle - Strawberry Guava Citrus Scent by GoldThreadCandleCo
This strawberry guava citrus scent smells exactly like sneaking in through the garden gate, probably. Make your NYC apartment (preferably on Cornelia Street) smell of the cruelest of summers with this 8 ounce soy wax candle in a reusable glass jar.
Taylor Swift Stickers by Stickersandecals
Decorate any water bottle or laptop case with this set of 20 assorted waterproof stickers, featuring the performer's silhouettes and her most iconic costumes.
Taylor Swift Album Necklace by TrueNorthBoutiqueCo
Although Swifties would settle for "Paper Rings," they love shiny things, and these stainless steel necklaces shaped like guitar picks certainly qualify.
Marjorie Lyric Art by GinAndDolly
If you can't commit to a Taylor Swift tattoo, frame this minimalistic evermore ink print in your room instead. Print out the digital download, which has the aesthetic of being on recycled art paper, and find a thrifted picture frame to match your taste.
Sterling Silver Paper Airplane Necklace by SimpleStep
Two paper airplanes flying! Twin with T.S. (and Harry Styles) with this "Out of the Woods"-inspired accessory made to last in sterling silver. Taylor famously sported a similar necklace almost a decade ago, right after her original Red album came out.
Personalized Music Plaque With Stand by Decor4house
These customizable plaques allow you to choose your fav T.S. song to display in a clear acrylic poster. It's perfect for those of you in the top one percent of her Spotify listeners (you know who you are).
Taylor Swift Vinyl Record Color Coasters by EssencyCo
Get the rosé flowin' with your chosen family thanks to this nine-pack of vinyl-themed coasters, each with an illustration based on one of her critically-acclaimed albums. Don't forget to toast to "an indie record that's much cooler than mine."
Taylor Swift Tarot Deck by AstromoondustCo
Look what you made us do! The astrology buff in your life can learn their fate with these Swiftie tarot cards in the traditional four suits: Swords, Cups, Pentacles and Wands. Maybe you'll be able to do a reading about what to expect from the 2022 Grammy Awards, too.
Embroidered Taylor Swift Marvelous Time Unisex Sweatshirt by WillowStreetCompany
Live your best life as Rebekah Harkness with this crewneck, embroidered with Taylor's most mischievous lyrics: "I had a marvelous time ruining everything." Pick from light blue, grey, light pink, white or black cotton based on your mood. Needless to say, it's a must for trips to any coastal town, but especially a pilgrimage to a certain one in Rhode Island.
Taylor Swift Songs Phone Case by Pinogridze
We're sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's ordering these dreamy phone cases on Etsy ASAP. Each case features a photo to symbolize one of her pop songs, including the Ryan Tedder-produced 1989 hits "Welcome to New York" and "I Know Places," as well as three non-singles from folklore: "hoax," "invisible string" and "illicit affairs."
Taylor Swift T-Shirt by StephanieshopsCrafts
If Folklovermore Fest ever actually happens, you'll be ready to go in this t-shirt inspired by Taylor's fiercest eras.
Taylor Swift Stainless Steel Lover Necklace by KraftingWithKimmie
Choose your fighter and wear your favorite T.S. album around your neck with these stainless steel pieces. We're opting for Lover because, you know, it was the first album she ever owned and we can't calm down.
Getaway Car Keychain by GlazeLA
Taylor put the money in the bag and she stole the keys in one of her most popular non-single bangers, "Getaway Car." Decorate your keychain with a reminder of her great escape from reputation, courtesy of this black opaque acrylic trinket with a glossy finish and gold lettering.
