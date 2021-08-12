Lauren Hashian's Song "Find Your Glory" Wins Gold in Dwayne Johnson's Olympic Commercial

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is Married! 7 Things to Know About His New Wife

For Dwayne Johnson's latest project, he turned to his rock.

The Jungle Cruise actor and musician Lauren Hashian proved they're partners in more ways than one by teaming up to create a cinematic commercial for beverage ZOA Energy, which aired throughout the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on NBC.

For the couple, who tied the knot in Hawaii two years ago, the film was one way to take their relationship to the next level. "It's a dream to team up with my man," Lauren wrote on Instagram alongside the final commercial.

Starring The Rock, the ad is set to Lauren's song "Find Your Glory" and, boy, has she found it.

"Dwayne was thrilled to call me and my co-writers to see if we could collaborate for this commercial that would be showing during the Olympics," she tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "He wanted it to be inspirational with depth and gravity to connect with every kind of person."

Her directive? Keep it in the tune of Beethoven's "Ode To Joy." She jumped into action, along with artist Naz Tokio and producer Mike Zombie.