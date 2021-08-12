Yvette Nicole Brown Just Debunked a Stinky Rumor About Matthew McConaughey's Hygiene

Watch : Matthew McConaughey May Be Running as Governor for Texas

Rest assured, Matthew McConaughey doesn't stink!

The Beach Bum actor's personal grooming habits have long been cause for concern among his fans, after he admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in more than 35 years.

When filming the 2008 movie Fool's Gold with Kate Hudson, he said his co-star always brought a salt rock to set to try to persuade him to use it as a "natural deodorant," according to Elite Daily. "[Kate] says, ‘Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," Matthew shared. "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you."

The same year, Yvette Nicole Brown worked with Matthew on Tropic Thunder and apparently got a good whiff. This week, the Community star, who portrayed Peck's assistant in the movie, spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about Matthew's alright, alright, alright scent.