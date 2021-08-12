Prince Andrew Case Under Review by London Police After Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Watch : Jeffrey Epstein's Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

"Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her," the complaint states. "During each of the aforementioned incidents, [Giuffre] was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority."

In 2019, the prince told the BBC in his own interview, "I can absolutely, categorically tell you it never happened," adding, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever." He also said he continues to "unequivocally regret my ill-judged association" with Epstein.

Soon after the interview, Andrew stepped down from royal duties and several companies and charities distanced themselves from him.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a statement at the time. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

Buckingham Palace has maintained the prince's innocence. "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts," a palace spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets after Andrew's 2019 interview. "Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation." The palace has also stated that any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors by the duke was "categorically untrue."