Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Inseparable" Bond 2 Years After Split

Space apart no more!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be an official couple again, but they're certainly spending plenty of time together. "Kylie and Travis are doing really well," a source close to the makeup mogul told E! News. "They have been inseparable when both aren't busy working. She loves having their family together."

Publicly, Stormi Webster's parents have been noticeably cozier as of late, including the very close photo the reality star shared of them together for Father's Day in June. Days earlier, they stepped out as a family of three at the Parsons Benefit in New York City and weren't shy about embracing on the red carpet. As the performer accepted an award at the event, he said, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you." Cue the eyebrow raises.

Scott most recently showed his love for Jenner with an Instagram shoutout commemorating her 24th birthday on August 10. Jenner rang in her special day with an at-home get-together, a comparatively subdued gathering considering the lavish bashes the Kardashian-Jenners consistently throw.

"Kylie has been staying very low-key lately," explained the source. "She went through a phase of loving being out with her friends, but has been loving staying home these days."