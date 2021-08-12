Sherlock Star Una Stubbs Dead at 84

Born in Hertfordshire, England, Stubbs fell in love with the arts at an early age. According to The Guardian, she enrolled in dance school at age 14 and made her first stage appearance when she was 16. And while she never studied drama specifically, Stubbs told the newspaper in 2007, "I've been to the school of observation. I learned everything there."

In 1963, she appeared in the movie Summer Holiday, which catapulted her to a new level of fame. Stubbs went on to star in the TV series Till Death Us Do Part from 1965 to 1975 and Worzel Gummidge from 1979 to 1981. Over the years, she continued to land roles in several television programs, including The Worst Witch and EastEnders. She also acted in a number of plays, including Star Quality and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. More recently, she played Mrs. Hudson on the show Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

She is survived by her sons Christian, Joe and Jason.