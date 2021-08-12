NBA Star Andre Drummond Endures a “Parent’s Worst Nightmare” as He Rescues Son After Falling Into Pool

Watch : Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

Andre Drummond played the part of Superdad this week when he rescued his 2-year-old son from a pool accident.

The NBA star shared video footage from his home Ring camera, which showed Deon King Drummond sitting on the edge of their backyard pool before he fell into the water. Two nearby adults began shouting his name, as Andre quickly ran into the frame and dove into the pool to pull his son out.

"NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES," Andre captioned the video on Twitter, along with two facepalming emojis. The Philadelphia 76ers player said it was "a parents worst nightmare [sic]" as they narrowly avoided a possible tragedy.

However, he added laughing-crying emojis to clarify that the story has a happy ending. "No one was harmed in this video," he wrote on Aug. 12.

Dre retweeted a fan that joked, "Lmao young said 'let me see what this water hitting for.'"