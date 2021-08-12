See 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Debut Her Shocking Makeover at Happily Ever After? Tell All

Watch : Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Tell All Peek

Step aside, fashion models: Angela Deem has hit the catwalk!

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star struts her stuff during her grand entrance to Part 1 of the Tell All reunion, airing Sunday, Aug. 15, in this exclusive sneak peek. Angela famously underwent plastic surgery during season six for health reasons, and this unrecognizable grandmother certainly is ready to flaunt her new, slim physique.

"I lost 20 more pounds in the last two months and have hit my goal weight," Angela gushes in the exclusive preview. "I can't wait to show it off."

Tell All host Shaun Robinson applauds Angela's impressive weight loss, congratulating her journey. "Oh Angela, oh my god," Shaun says in disbelief as Angela, wearing a low-cut red jumpsuit, sashays on set. "Let's see you, hot mama!"

"Here we come bitches, hold your husbands!" Angela jokes to her fellow cast members.

But, Angela saves the up close and personal first look at her body for husband Michael Ilesanmi.