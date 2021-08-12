Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Chilling First Trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story

Clive Owen, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and more stars tell the harrowing tale of the affair that led to President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

Watch: Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

The trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story just dropped and, suddenly, it's 1994 all over again.

In a matter of 90 seconds, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson, Edie Falco and more members of the ensemble cast manage to transport viewers back to the moment in time that made Monica Lewinsky, who is a producer on the series, a household name.

The trailer is just a small preview of what happened when President Bill Clinton has an affair with the White House intern. Front and center for it all is Linda Tripp, whose betrayal singlehandedly ignited a chain of events that would go down in history.

There are also glimpses of Billy Eichner as Matt DrudgeAnnaleigh Ashford playing Paula Jones and Cobie Smulders in the role of controversial figure Ann Coulter. Falco is shown as an emotional Hillary Clinton too, serving as a reminder of the all-too-real ripple effects that Lewinsky and Clinton's affair, as well as the impeachment, had on the nation.

Perhaps most chilling is the glimpse of Owen as President Clinton, uttering those famous words, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

Fans of Feldstein, Paulson and the rest of the star-studded cast can see the saga unfold when it premieres on FX on Sept. 7.

Until then, take a look at how the actors compare to their characters in the gallery below!

TheImageDirect.com
Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

