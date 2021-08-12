Meghan King’s Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Is Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor

Third time's a home run for Jim Edmonds?
On Thursday, Aug. 12, Kortnie O'Connor announced that she is engaged to the retired MLB star, who is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King. Alongside a photo of herself showing off an engagement ring, the athlete's new fiancée wrote, "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie."
This will mark the third marriage for Jim. The news comes more than two months after Meghan, 36, told Us Weekly that she and her ex, who share three children, finalized their divorce following their 2019 split. The 51-year-old's engagement to Kortnie, 36, also comes more than a year after the reality star said on her Intimate Knowledge podcast that she found out Jim was dating one of her former friends with whom they had had a threesome in the early days of their marriage, an allegation he later denied.
"Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome," Meghan said on her podcast. "I thought, 'OK, maybe, sure,' so we decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her."
Around the time the episode was recorded, and a few months before they went public with their relationship, Jim and Kortnie vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On her podcast, Meghan said she recently found out that Jim recently "went to Cabo for a birthday party," adding, "From my understanding, he takes this girl with him. The threesome girl."
The former Real Housewife continued, "This girl, who I thought was my friend, who I cast aside my uncomfortability [sic] with threesomes—everything that I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross—because I was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband and then this girl betrayed me."
Kortnie did not comment publicly on Meghan's remarks. Jim did respond, saying in a statement to E! News, "The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years." He continued, "As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan."
In a statement to Page Six, Meghan responded, "I never initiated anything. I went along with things because I thought that's what he wanted. I wanted to feel as comfortable as possible. We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend."
Months later, in September 2020, Jim told Bravo's Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show that the threesome allegations were "false" and a "joke."
"I don't even know how she comes up with that stuff," he said. "To be honest with you, if we really want to go down that road, she was the one who was pushing for them and I was like, 'This is completely ridiculous' and she just made up these stories, though. I think that she really needed a storyline for her radio show."
Meghan has not responded to her ex's claims.
Neither has commented on the athlete's engagement. In January, he paid tribute to Kortnie on Instagram.
"Every now and then, someone will show up in your life And make you smile," he wrote. "Make you laugh, and change the way you think. They'll make you wonder why you spent so much time worrying about the past. When your present is so great. They will show you what real love is. When you think it couldn't be achieved."
He continued, "They Will show you why to wake up on the right side of the bed. Because there is no time for the wrong side. They will hold your hand, even when times are bad. This woman has done all of that and more, and made me believe in myself again. Cheers to you my love.. I can never thank you enough."
As for Meghan, she also moved on following her split from Jim. In May 2020, a source confirmed to E! News that she was dating Christian Schauf. Another insider said the following November that the two had recently broke up after nearly six months of dating. This past January, she introduced her "friend-turned-boyfriend," Will Roos, on her Instagram Story, writing, "Sometimes things happen in a funny way."