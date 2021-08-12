Meghan King’s Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Is Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor

"Every now and then, someone will show up in your life And make you smile," he wrote. "Make you laugh, and change the way you think. They'll make you wonder why you spent so much time worrying about the past. When your present is so great. They will show you what real love is. When you think it couldn't be achieved."

He continued, "They Will show you why to wake up on the right side of the bed. Because there is no time for the wrong side. They will hold your hand, even when times are bad. This woman has done all of that and more, and made me believe in myself again. Cheers to you my love.. I can never thank you enough."

As for Meghan, she also moved on following her split from Jim. In May 2020, a source confirmed to E! News that she was dating Christian Schauf. Another insider said the following November that the two had recently broke up after nearly six months of dating. This past January, she introduced her "friend-turned-boyfriend," Will Roos, on her Instagram Story, writing, "Sometimes things happen in a funny way."