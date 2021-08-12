Chrishell Stause Slams Shia LaBeouf's "Comeback" Role After Abuse Allegations

Chrishell Stause is not buying what this Hollywood casting team is trying to sell.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, director Abel Ferrara revealed to Variety that Shia LaBeouf has accepted a role in his upcoming movie.
"We're doing a film about Padre Pio, he's a monk from Puglia," Abel shared with the publication. "It's set in Italy right after World War I. He's now a saint, he had stigmata. He was also in the middle of a very heavy political period in world history. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk."
After Chrishell saw a tweet that said Abel was pursuing Shia for the movie, she couldn't stay quiet online. "Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I'm gonna pass," she wrote. "Glad he got a Comeback Role though." The Oppenheim Group realtor also added the confused emoji.
In a lawsuit filed in December 2020, FKA twigs accused Shia of "relentless abuse" during their relationship. In addition, the singer-songwriter alleged that Shia bragged about shooting dogs around Los Angeles to prepare for a role.
In an interview with the New York Times, FKA twigs explained why she didn't end the romance sooner. As the 33-year-old producer explained to the publication, "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."
After the lawsuit was filed, Shia said he was a sober member of a 12-step program and committed to recovering.
"Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions," he said in a statement to the Times. "I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."
In February 2021, however, Shia denied "each and every" allegation made by his ex-girlfriend when his lawyers filed an official response to the claims.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor's legal team claimed FKA twigs "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." His team also argued that FKA twigs is not entitled to any relief or damages.
E! News has reached out to Shia's team for comment on the casting backlash and has not heard back.