Madewell's Bestselling Jeans Got An Upgrade & We're Obsessed

It would be an understatement to say Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean is popular. Every other a minute, a pair of these super flattering jeans is sold!

This week, Madewell gave the iconic denim style an upgrade by releasing the Perfect Vintage High-Rise Straight Jean. The new style, which is available in petite, tall, plus and regular fits, offers a subtly tapered leg, the right amount of stretch and Madewell's signature magic pockets. And if you are the kind of person who needs options like us, the flattering silhouette comes in four washes fit for everyday wear.

Below, check out the jeans that will make you look snatched!