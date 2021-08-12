Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Latest Dinner Date With Her Daughter Emme

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Cozy On Latest Outing In Los Angeles

Ben Affleck had quite the special guest at his latest dinner.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the actor stepped out to enjoy a meal at Craig's in West Hollywood with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter Emme.

According to a source, the party of three arrived in Ben's vehicle where they quickly entered the restaurant through the back door. Once inside, an eyewitness revealed that the group was able to enjoy a few pizzas, pastas and salads for the table.

"Ben was in a great mood and was smiling a lot while at dinner with J.Lo and Emme. They looked like they were all having great conversation at the table and Ben was making J.Lo laugh," the eyewitness shared with E! News. "It seemed like Ben and Emme have a close relationship. They were talking a lot and were very engaging with each other throughout the dinner."

During their meal, friends came over to say hello. And yes, Ben and Jen couldn't help but display a little PDA in between courses.