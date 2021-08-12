Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Latest Dinner Date With Her Daughter Emme

Ben Affleck had quite the special guest at his latest dinner.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the actor stepped out to enjoy a meal at Craig's in West Hollywood with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter Emme.
According to a source, the party of three arrived in Ben's vehicle where they quickly entered the restaurant through the back door. Once inside, an eyewitness revealed that the group was able to enjoy a few pizzas, pastas and salads for the table.
"Ben was in a great mood and was smiling a lot while at dinner with J.Lo and Emme. They looked like they were all having great conversation at the table and Ben was making J.Lo laugh," the eyewitness shared with E! News. "It seemed like Ben and Emme have a close relationship. They were talking a lot and were very engaging with each other throughout the dinner."
During their meal, friends came over to say hello. And yes, Ben and Jen couldn't help but display a little PDA in between courses.
"J.Lo was holding Ben's arm and gave him a kiss on the cheek at one point," an eyewitness shared. "They weren't hiding their affection in the restaurant."
Ben also proved to be quite the gentleman while leaving the Hollywood hotspot. As another source recalled, "When they left, Ben escorted them out. He put his arm on Emme's shoulder to help guide her to the car."
While Ben and Jen have been able to enjoy plenty of time together without any kids—anyone remember their fabulous trip to Italy?—this isn't the first time the actor has spent time with his girlfriend's children.
Back in July, the couple enjoyed lunch at the Brentwood County Mart with Emme and Ben's 9-year-old son Samuel. And during the Fourth of July holiday, Emme and her twin brother Max celebrated the weekend in the Hamptons with Ben and Jen.
Back in May, E! News confirmed that Ben and Jen went from friendly exes to something more. Since then, those close to the pair can't help but notice a special bond.
"They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match," a source previously shared with E! News. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
So, which block will these two—better known to fans as Bennifer—appear next? Stay tuned!