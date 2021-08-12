Listen Up, Upper East Siders: More Gossip Girl Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

When can you expect more Gossip Girl? That's one secret we'll never tell—just kidding!
On Thursday, Aug. 12, HBO Max announced that part two of their successful reboot will drop this November. And the second half of season one will include six episodes featuring all sorts of Upper East Side drama.
The new iteration of Gossip Girl follows half-sisters Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Jane Lott (Whitney Peak) as they try to reconnect after years of being kept apart by their fathers. However, the reunion isn't without some bumps in those tricky cobblestone Manhattan streets as Zoya finds herself falling for Julien's boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown). And that's just one of the love triangles!
High school sweethearts Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) both were unfaithful at different times with friend Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty). To make matters worse, a new Gossip Girl—or Girls rather—is on the scene keeping the kids of Constance Billard and St. Jude's on their designer shoe-clad toes.
We're, of course, talking about the teachers reviving the Gossip Girl moniker to humble their ego-filled students. In fact, per HBO Max, the revived series "explores just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."
However, there are plenty of Easter eggs to enjoy from the original series. We've heard mentions of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Dan (Penn Badgley), Nate (Chace Crawford) and Chuck (Ed Westwick). Plus, Georgina Sparks' son Milo, who was just an infant in the original show, and Nelly Yuki (Yin Chang) have already popped up in part one.
So, just imagine which of the scandalous elite will make an appearance in part two. While we wait for more specifics on the second half of season one, get a refresher on where've you seen the new stars before below!
Gossip Girl is available to stream on HBO Max.