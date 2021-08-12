See Christopher Plummer's Final Acting Role in Mysterious Departure Season 2 Preview

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Archie Panjabi is on the case once again.

Kendra Malley (Panjabi) gets a curious call from her former mentor Howard Lawson (played by the late Christopher Plummer) in this exclusive preview at season two of Peacock drama Departure. While investigating the mysterious crash of a high-speed train in rural Michigan that caused the deaths of dozens, Kendra picks up the phone and gets a message from her one-time confidant turned criminal.

"You got me this job, didn't you?" Kendra asks Howard.

"The FTSA said we want the best. I myself am not available, of course," Howard responds. "Can't get on a plain without this damn ankle bracelet."

"You're out of prison?" Kendra asks before he explains, "Ankle bracelet now. Getting on in years has its privileges. I've been watching the coverage. The tanker truck is an anomaly."

"Yeah, couldn't have derailed the train on its own," Kendra agrees, hinting at a more sinister cause of the crash.