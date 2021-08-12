Andy Cohen Gives an Adorable Update on Journey for Baby No. 2

Babies on the brain!
Ex-Rated host Andy Cohen exclusively shared a sweet update about making son Benjamin Cohen a big brother. "You know, I'm working on it," Cohen joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Aug. 12. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."
As for Cohen's dating life, the host of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV is definitely still on the market. "We have not found the perfect step dad yet," he teased. "We're still looking. Now, it's like I'm not just dating, looking for someone for myself, I'm looking for someone for [Benjamin]."
Cohen hopes to help fellow singles find love on his unscripted Peacock series Ex-Rated, now streaming. "We take singles who are unlucky in love and we ask the people who know them best what the issues are: their exes," Cohen explained.
Just think of it as an ex-it survey!
And Cohen already has some Real Housewives stars in mind to take the hot seat.
"I was thinking I'd like to get Porsha [Williams] on the show," Cohen revealed. "I think Porscha loves being in love and she goes in so quick at the beginning, and I'd like to unpack that a little bit."
Another Housewife who could use some help in the love department? Luann de Lesseps.
"Luann would be fascinating too," he said of The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. "We've seen Luann have some missteps in her dating."
Watch the full interview above to find out the "interesting issues" Cohen faced on Ex-Rated!
Ex-Rated is streaming now on Peacock.
