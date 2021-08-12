Andy Cohen Gives an Adorable Update on Journey for Baby No. 2

Watch : Andy Cohen Gets Ex-Rated With Singles on New Series

Babies on the brain!

Ex-Rated host Andy Cohen exclusively shared a sweet update about making son Benjamin Cohen a big brother. "You know, I'm working on it," Cohen joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Aug. 12. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."

As for Cohen's dating life, the host of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV is definitely still on the market. "We have not found the perfect step dad yet," he teased. "We're still looking. Now, it's like I'm not just dating, looking for someone for myself, I'm looking for someone for [Benjamin]."

Cohen hopes to help fellow singles find love on his unscripted Peacock series Ex-Rated, now streaming. "We take singles who are unlucky in love and we ask the people who know them best what the issues are: their exes," Cohen explained.

Just think of it as an ex-it survey!