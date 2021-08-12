Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rosie O'Donnell's 21-Year-Old Son Blake Is All Grown Up

Rosie O'Donnell's fans were left feeling a certain way after she shared a rare family photo showing her middle child and son Blake.

Rosie O'Donnell's latest Instagram post has people feeling a certain way. That would be...old!

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 59-year-old comedienne, actress and former The View co-host shared rare photos of her son and middle child Blake, now 21 years old, appearing with her, his little sister Dakota, a.k.a. Dax, 8, and his girlfriend, Teresa.

"We r family," Rosie captioned the post.

One person commented, "Wow, Blake is so grown!! He's got us all feeling our age!!"

"Oh, man! Blake I remember when you were born!" another user wrote. "Beautiful family Rosie!"

Rosie welcomed Blake in December 1999. He was born one month premature, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces, People reported at the time. "The baby is very healthy," the actress told the outlet. "He's half-Italian, half hodge-podge."

In addition to Blake, Rosie and former partner Kelli Carpenter are also parents to son Parker, 26, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 18. On her Instagram page, Rosie often shares pics of Dakota, her daughter with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, and occasionally images of her older kids, as well as her grandkids and Chelsea's daughters, Skylar and baby Riley.

Rosie also occasionally shares anecdotes about her kids in the press and on social media. In 2019, she told Page Six that Blake had just seen her in the 1992 film A League of Their Own for the first time.

"My son was at a party, and he comes home and he goes, 'Mom, I saw you on TV. You were in a baseball game, and you were a teenager,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Honey, that was my first movie. I was not a teenager. I was 29 years old.'"

She added, "My kids think it's funny. They don't know any of the movies I've been in."

In 2018, Rosie posted about Blake's first day at Marist College in New York. She tweeted, "Dropped off my boy at college. Hard to believe."

Rosie later wrote, "dax starts kindergarten in sept. chelsea is 21 tomorrow. parkers a marine. vivi a sophomore. blakes at college. i am 56. on we go."

