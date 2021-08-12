Ashley Tisdale Shares Struggle With Pregnancy Condition After Giving Birth

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

Ashley Tisdale is showing her body love after all its been through.

Nearly five months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Jupiter, the High School Musical alum opened up about a condition she's overcome from pregnancy. "I just want to thank my body," she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "4 months post partum and can't believe the journey it's been. I've never said this but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy."

Diastasis recti, which isn't uncommon, occurs when the large abdominal muscles separate, causing the stomach to stick out; it can typically be fixed with physical therapy. However, the 36-year-old actress found her own solution. "It hasn't been easy," she acknowledged, "but doing the right workouts I have been able to close the gap! Thankful for my Pilates and yoga practices that have gotten me here!"

Despite the challenges, it seems Tisdale has been overjoyed about becoming a parent. "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be," she gushed in an Instagram post on Mother's Day in May. "To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."