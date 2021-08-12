Watch Savannah Chrisley Gush Over Rekindled Romance With Nic Kerdiles

Watch : Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

This time, it's on her own terms.

Growing Up Chrisley's Savannah Chrisley recently confirmed her reconciliation with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in an exclusive chat with E! News, and now this Chrisley Knows Best alum is ready to spill more details. Savannah continued to gush over Nic during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 12 and revealed why this time around she's approaching their relationship a little more cautiously since splitting in Sept. 2020.

"Nic and I, we're in each others' day to day lives," Savannah explained on Thursday. "We are at a point in our lives when we're learning so many different things and growing and we're just trying to find a balance, as well as just truly figuring out ourselves and what we want out of life, and just take it day by day."

Savannah is also opting to keep the details her romance under wraps on social media. "I think ever since I was a teenager, the world has gotten to see everything in my life," Savannah added. "I don't need everyone's opinions on something that I'm trying to figure out myself."