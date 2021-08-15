Yep, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Every Bit the Cool Parents We Imagined They'd Be

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Here's the tea: We pretty much assumed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were going to rule at parenting the moment they confirmed they were expecting now-12-month-old daughter Willa.

And by confirmed, we mean walked outside while wearing baby doll-style dresses and high-waisted leggings, because they are far too hip to do anything quite as basic as cut into a pink- and blue-hued cake.

They preferred instead to let Turner's bump do the talking. And even that wasn't until well after Willa's July 2020 arrival, Queen Sansa finally bestowing us with a few snaps of her pregnancy style last September. (Plus there was the time Turner tried her husband's new title out for style, wishing a happy birthday last Aug. 15 to her "baby daddy.")

But even a couple cool enough to host a wedding as a Billboard Music Awards afterparty (complete with a Vegas chapel, an Elvis impersonator and some Ring Pops) isn't immune from the sort of uncontainable pride and joy that affects new parents.