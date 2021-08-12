Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Relive the Wildest and Weirdest Moments From MTV's Cribs

In honor of the iconic MTV series' return on Aug. 11, we're reliving Cribs' most iconic moments, including Beyoncé's bedroom, 50 Cent's fridge and Mariah Carey's everything.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 12, 2021
Welcome back to Cribs.

Before every star was flocking to Architectural Digest to flaunt their soon-to-be-on-the-market digs, there was MTV's iconic series, which featured celebrities offering tours of their over-the-top estates. So many chandeliers and even more cars.

The revival of Cribs debuts tonight, Aug. 11, with a tour of The Challenge host T.J. Lavin's home before other celebrities such as Scott Disick, Martha Stewart and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi welcome viewers inside their not-so-humble abodes. 

According to MTV, the new season will "invite viewers for a peek into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour."

But it might be hard for this new iteration to match the pure extravagance and silliness of the original series, which premieres in 2000 and ran for 113 episodes, getting the like of Beyoncé, 50 Cent and Mariah Carey to open their doors and refrigerators for us mere mortals. 

 

In honor of Cribs' return, we're reliving the wildest, weirdest and most iconic moments from the original series. So take off your shoes and come inside...

Cribs airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on MTV.

