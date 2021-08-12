Relive the Wildest and Weirdest Moments From MTV's Cribs

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Welcome back to Cribs.

Before every star was flocking to Architectural Digest to flaunt their soon-to-be-on-the-market digs, there was MTV's iconic series, which featured celebrities offering tours of their over-the-top estates. So many chandeliers and even more cars.

The revival of Cribs debuts tonight, Aug. 11, with a tour of The Challenge host T.J. Lavin's home before other celebrities such as Scott Disick, Martha Stewart and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi welcome viewers inside their not-so-humble abodes.

According to MTV, the new season will "invite viewers for a peek into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour."

But it might be hard for this new iteration to match the pure extravagance and silliness of the original series, which premieres in 2000 and ran for 113 episodes, getting the like of Beyoncé, 50 Cent and Mariah Carey to open their doors and refrigerators for us mere mortals.