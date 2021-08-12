Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Relive the Wildest and Weirdest Moments From MTV's Cribs

In honor of the iconic MTV series' return on Aug. 11, we're reliving Cribs' most iconic moments, including Beyoncé's bedroom, 50 Cent's fridge and Mariah Carey's everything.

Welcome back to Cribs.

Before every star was flocking to Architectural Digest to flaunt their soon-to-be-on-the-market digs, there was MTV's iconic series, which featured celebrities offering tours of their over-the-top estates. So many chandeliers and even more cars.

The revival of Cribs debuts tonight, Aug. 11, with a tour of The Challenge host T.J. Lavin's home before other celebrities such as Scott Disick, Martha Stewart and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi welcome viewers inside their not-so-humble abodes. 

According to MTV, the new season will "invite viewers for a peek into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour."

But it might be hard for this new iteration to match the pure extravagance and silliness of the original series, which premieres in 2000 and ran for 113 episodes, getting the like of Beyoncé, 50 Cent and Mariah Carey to open their doors and refrigerators for us mere mortals. 

 

In honor of Cribs' return, we're reliving the wildest, weirdest and most iconic moments from the original series. So take off your shoes and come inside...

MTV
Mariah Carey

The iconic singer's episode was a just a sweet, sweet fantasy, easily offering up the most extra tour. Would you expect anything less? 

Featuring an outfit change (with the help of an assistant named Blair), a jacuzzi tub interlude with champagne, a quick workout on her VersaClimber in four-inch heels and a lingerie closet reveal before she declared her bedroom was off-limits, Carey delivered the most iconic Cribs episode.

 

MTV
Destiny's Child

Poor Michelle Williams was forced to take part in this tour even though she wasn't living in the Knowles family home, like Kelly Rowland. Even worse, she had to handle welcoming viewers to Beyoncé's parents' bedroom for some inexplicable reason. She really is a survivor. (Bonus points for a cameo by Solange, whose room was the garage!)

MTV
Beyoncé

Before she became one of the most famous and private stars in the world, Queen Bey was just like any other early aughts celeb, showing off her "very colorful and dramatized" bedroom, featuring the same bed frame from the movie The Devil's Advocate, according to a proud Beyoncé and Kelly. Iconic.

MTV
Shaq

The NBA superstar's 12-bedroom, 15-bathroom Orlando mansion was arguably one of the show's most impressive estates. But it was his custom 15-foot long and 30-foot wide bed—"the biggest bed in the world," he boasted—that truly made his tour legendary.

MTV
50 Cent

Fifty-one thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven square feet. More than 17 acres. Nineteen bedrooms. Thirty-five baths. Six kitchens.

The rapper's staggering Connecticut estate was so impressive that the show allowed 50 Cent to take over an entire episode (which usually featured several celebrity homes). But the one feature we will never get over? An entire fridge stocked solely with vitaminwater. Guess he wasn't taking his guests to the "Candy Shop."

MTV
Kim Kardashian

If you thought a stripper pole was the most unusual thing a celeb showcased in their bedroom...

MTV
Tyrese

...May we present Tyrese's pedicure spa chair, which is right next to his bed? (Unfortunately, the Fast and Furious star taped his episode years before opening a Benihana-style restaurant in his backyard.)

MTV
Redman

"I like staying right here in the crap!"

The rapper's tour of his Staten Island apartment, nicknamed "De La Casa," was infamous in that he didn't clean up, had all of his clothes in storage bins, bragged about not having a coffee table and featured his cousin passed out on the floor.

In a 2015 interview, Redman revealed that show's producers were initially hesitant to showcase his pad. 

"They wanted me to rent a house...so I could open the big double doors," he told Vlad TV. "My shit was a little junky, I didn't have time to clean, but [in the end] they loved it and it all worked out for the best."

MTV
Snoop Dogg

There was a lot to appreciate about Snoop Dogg's appearance—Gotta love when he reveals his neighbor has called the cops on him for partying too hard!—but it was the half-assed signs taped up everywhere with the house rules that really stuck with us. 

MTV
Carmelo Anthony

Trigger warning for NYC residents: The basketball star's shoe closet is likely bigger than your entire apartment. 

MTV
Brian "Baby" Williams and Lil' Wayne

We never understood why the custom dollar sign rug in the foyer inside the New Orleans home that housed the Cash Money Millionaires supergroup was so darn small.

MTV
Usher

The singer's episode was pretty standard until he decided to put on his favorite faux fur coat halfway through the episode, rocking it for the rest of the tour. 

MTV
Robbie Williams

The British singer showed off his lavish castle, butler included, in his 2003 episode. 

Seventeen years later, however, Williams admitted he actually rented actress Jane Seymour's home and hired the waiter who served him to appear wealthier.

"We didn't let her know that I was going to pretend it was my house," he said during a radio interview, according to the Daily Mail. "And because I was like 23 and full of spunk, I didn't even consider other people's thoughts or feelings, so I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Jane Seymour."

MTV
Penny Hardaway

Just a casual nine-hole putting green in your backyard. NBD.

MTV
Wilmer Valderrama

While most celebs liked to start off their tour showing off their opulent living rooms, the That '70s Show star proudly displayed his unusual decor: a single mattress on the floor. Later, he showcased his china cabinet, filled with red solo cups and paper plates. 

MTV
Missy Elliott

Why yes, yes that is in fact a fish tank chair the "Work It" rapper is sitting in.

MTV
T-Pain

It really it easy for him to "Buy U a Drank." Leave it to the rapper to have an actual night club, dubbed Club Nappy Boy, in his basement. 

