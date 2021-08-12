Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Madonna and Guy Richie's Son Rocco Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Birthday Photos

Time goes by so slowly? Not so much when it comes to Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco, who is somehow turning 21! See the pics that have fans doing a double take.

By Kisha Forde Aug 12, 2021 4:45 PMTags
MadonnaBirthdaysCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan's Body in 2015

The Material Girl is now mom to a fully grown man! Madonna's sweet birthday shoutout to son Rocco Ritchie proves she's still crazy for him.
 
Madge sent her best birthday wishes to her son—dad is Madonna's ex Guy Ritchie—in a sweet tribute on social media. The heartwarming Aug. 11 Instagram post featured the now 21-year-old in a series of photos throughout the years, including a few pics of the two together. In one black-and-white snap, the pop star and mom of six is seen cradling a young Rocco. In another, Rocco sports cute pigtails while striking a pose with his mom peeking out from behind him.
 
"Happy Birthday Rocco!!," Madonna captioned the post, adding, "We have been on many trips together around the world...But the greatest journey I have taken with you is the one inside my [heart emoji]. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and always."
 
The family portraits aren't just adorable, they also have fans doing a double take: The model is a mini me of his movie-director dad!

photos
Madonna's Sweet Family Photos

"He's his father carbon copy," wrote one commenter, and another added, "Where has the time gone?!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

The photos shared of Rocco by the best-selling artist, who is also mom to Lourdes, 24, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and twin daughters, Estere and Stella, 8, is a rare glimpse of the college student—who has largely stayed out of the spotlight while growing up across the pond in London with his dad.

Instagram

And although it may be Rocco's birthday—with the glimpse of cute family pics, Madonna's fans were arguably the ones receiving a treat.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

5

Love Island's Josh and Shannon Honor His Sister After Her Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Savannah Chrisley Gush Over Rekindled Romance With Nic Kerdiles

Relive the Wildest and Weirdest Moments From MTV's Cribs

Madonna and Guy Richie's Son Rocco Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photos

More Proof Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Move On From Brandon Blackstock

Jake Johnson Weighs in on "Intense" Co-Star Tom Cruise's Leaked Tirade

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Steamy Shower Love Note With Travis Barker

Lana Condor Recalls Her Close Friends Not Knowing About Asian Violence