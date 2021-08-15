Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Simone Biles, Machine Gun Kelly and Dove Cameron showed off new hairstyles, while Jeopardy! finally announced its new hosts.

Aug 15, 2021
A look worthy of a standing ovation. 

Following her headline-making experience at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was ready for the next chapter, even showing off a major hair change that deserves a gold medal. And she wasn't the only celebrity to cause a commotion with a new look as Machine Gun Kelly caused major speculation when he announced he had shaved his head and unveiled a new tattoo ahead of his latest project. But was it for real? 

Plus, Lucy Hale and Florence Pugh took to their respective Instagrams to share their makeovers, while Jeopardy! finally announced its new permanent host after a long search—or should we say hosts? That's right, for the first time since it debuted in 1964, the iconic game show will have two hosts, giving a whole new meaning to double jeopardy. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

We give it a perfect score. No deductions.

Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, debuted a major transformation after winning the bronze medal on balance beam.

Once home from Japan, where she also scored a silver medal, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle and a bold tie-dye bikini Aug. 8 writing, "sweet like candy."

Twitter
Machine Gun Kelly

So long, the Blonde Don!

The 31-year-old rapper posted a photo to social media on Aug. 10, seemingly revealing he had recently shaved off all his signature blonde hair. The pic also showed off a prominent tattoo on the top of his bald head, which can be seen in the screenshot below.

His social media post was part of an effort to promote the music video for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns. MGK captioned his post, "i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ 'papercuts' tomorrow 9pm."

That said, his fans appeared to be skeptical that the hairstyle change was real, with one fan writing, "don't lie we know it's a bald cap."

And, it turns out, they were correct.

MGK released the video for "papercuts" on Aug. 11, which confirmed he was actually wearing a bald cap and didn't touch his long locks. Phew!

Instagram
Florence Pugh

Goodbye, dip-dye.

After rocking lavender and pink tips for the last few months, the Black Widow star showed off a subdued look on her Instagram Stories Aug. 9.

Teasing her upcoming project, Netflix's The Wonder, the 24-year-old actress posted a selfie showing off brunette locks, writing, "First day shoot nerves."

In the small screen adaptation of Emma Donoghue's 2016 novel, Pugh is set to play 19th-century nurse Lib Wright, who is tasked with looking after an 11-year-old girl who has survived for months without food.  

Instagram/Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

She's a '90s baby and she's got the blowout to prove it. 

The Schmigadoon! star debuted a throwback look on her Instagram Aug. 8, showing off her slightly shortened and layered locks in a series of photos. Cameron captioned the snaps, "Fax me the details."

Fortunately, fans were able to get the deets behind the voluminous style from the hairstylist responsible and their inspiration might surprise you.

"90s fluffy blowout vibes on @dovecameron," Clayton Hawkins captioned a photo of the 25-year-old's new hairstyle. "Took some major inspo from milf icon Suzanne Somers on Step By Step."

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images, FOX via Getty Images
Jeopardy!

Who are your new hosts?

We'll take Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik for $2,000. Sony Pictures Television announced on Aug. 11 that after a long search that commenced when Alex Trebek passed this past November, the show's executive producer and The Big Bang Theory star were tapped for the role.

According to a press release, Richards will assume the position of full-time host of Jeopardy!'s daily syndicated program starting with season 38, while Bialik will host the show's primetime and spinoff series, including Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year.

Richards will also continue to fulfill his current job as the producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, while fan-favorite champion Ken Jennings, who was once considered a frontrunner for the permanent hosting gig, will return as consulting producer for the popular quiz show.

Instagram/Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star is getting back to her roots.

Hale took to Instagram to reveal she had dyed her hair brown after wrapping production on her upcoming thriller Ragdoll in late July. The 32-year-old had been sporting blonde locks for the movie, which finds Hale playing a detective tasked with racking down a serial killer known as the "Ragdoll Killer" in London. 

Sharing a selfie from a photoshoot, Hale wrote, "back with the girls," tagging her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher and stylist Erin Walsh.

