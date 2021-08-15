Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Reveals SHOCKING New Bald Look

A look worthy of a standing ovation.

Following her headline-making experience at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was ready for the next chapter, even showing off a major hair change that deserves a gold medal. And she wasn't the only celebrity to cause a commotion with a new look as Machine Gun Kelly caused major speculation when he announced he had shaved his head and unveiled a new tattoo ahead of his latest project. But was it for real?

Plus, Lucy Hale and Florence Pugh took to their respective Instagrams to share their makeovers, while Jeopardy! finally announced its new permanent host after a long search—or should we say hosts? That's right, for the first time since it debuted in 1964, the iconic game show will have two hosts, giving a whole new meaning to double jeopardy.