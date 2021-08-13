Why FBOY Island Just Might Be the Most Feminist Dating Show on TV

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

The ladies of FBOY Island are saying "thank you, next" to any man that gets in their way.

Lead stars Sarah Emig, CJ Franco and Nakia Renee try to decipher the Nice Guys from the FBoys on the hit HBO Max reality dating series—and yes, they compare notes. Host Nikki Glaser aides in navigating who is only in it for the $100,000 grand prize and which contestants really are looking for a partner. But how exactly did this hot girl summer come to be?

"It came highly recommended by my therapist," CJ exclusively joked to E! News. "I think I was making too much progress and she was like, ‘We need to set you back a little bit.'"

From "squat o'clock" workouts to comparing notes on possible "lying boyfriends", the women behind FBOY Island were tasked with the impossible: deciding whether Nice Guys even exist in the first place.