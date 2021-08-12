Kourtney Kardashian Shares Steamy Shower Love Note With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Letter From Son Reign

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the most in love of them all?

It's clearly Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who can't keep their hands off one another for more than a minute.

The lovebirds took their romance to the bathroom (once again) with a steamy love note on Aug. 12 to show off their undying adoration. Those three little words were written in what's meant to look like shower steam in cursive, as Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of "I love you," tagging the Blink-182 drummer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned from her 10-day quarantine with Travis earlier this month, posting another bathroom pic nearly baring all and showing off her haircut courtesy of Travis.

Perhaps Kourt took a nod from son Reign Disick when penning her love note: the tot welcomed the mother of three home on Aug. 6 with an adorable handwritten card. "Dear Mom, I miss you so much. Welcome home. Yay. I love you," the note read.