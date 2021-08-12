Did FBoy Island's Finale Just Deliver the Most Controversial Twist? That Was the Plan All Along

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

An FBoy just got seriously effed.

HBO Max's wild new reality dating series FBoy Island came to a dramatic conclusion on Thursday, Aug. 12, with its trio of leads—CJ Franco, Nakia Renee and Sarah Emig—making their final choice between their remaining self-proclaimed FBoys and Nice Guys. If they chose the first option, the couple would leave the Cayman Islands together, each winning $50,000. But if an FBoy was picked, he had the power and could either split the money or keep $100,000 check for himself.

So, did they play it safe or risk their hearts (and bank accounts)? Spoiler alert! Do not continue reading if you have yet to watch FBoy Island's finale. In the, um, word of host Nikki Glaser: F-Bye!

In the end, CJ surprised everyone when she chose New Jared over her frontrunner Casey, who revealed himself to be a Reformed FBoy because he would've actually split the money if she chose him. Aw! Nakia took a chance on OG Jared, who proved his love for her was real when he split the cash.

And then there's Sarah. Oh, Sarah.