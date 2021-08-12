Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rapper YNT Juan Dead at 17 After Fatal Shooting

Juan Bautista Garcia, known to fans at rapper YNT, has died at 17. The artist, who recently released a remix of Kanye West's "Power," was reportedly found dead in a car after being shot.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 12, 2021 1:31 PMTags
MusicCelebrities
The music world has lost a young rising star. 

Rapper YNT Juan, born Juan Bautista Garcia, was found shot dead in a parked car on Sunday, Aug. 8 by police in Hartford, Conn., the Hartford Courant reported. The performer was 17 years old. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting. 

Shortly before his death, Juan promoted his newly released  remix of Kanye West's "Power" to his 26,000 Instagram followers. He posted a video for the remix on YouTube, where he'd amassed more than 4,000 subscribers, on Aug. 3. It has since a garnered more than 18,000 views. 

Fans and friends showered his most recent Instagram post with comments in tribute to the late rapper. "I actually believed in you from the moment we first met & made a video. & i'm grateful we did," one comment read. "Sleep easy legend."

The young star was remembered as an aspiring artist gone too soon. "He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music," his childhood friend Janine told the Hartford Courant. "[He] didn't even get to graduate school yet."

A recording studio he worked with also paid tribute to the lost talent. "Gone But Never Forgotten," Connecticut People Records posted on their Instagram. "@yntjuan ! Now Everybody Major Covering Your Story."

