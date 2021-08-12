Kylie JennerKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Hilariously Crash Their Interview

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were speaking to Today's Al Roker when one of their daughters knocked on the door, leading them to attend to her off camera. See the sweet moment.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 12, 2021 1:05 PMTags
Kristen BellDax ShepardCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids

Al Roker had an unexpected visitor during his Today talk with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

One of the couple's children interrupted the interview with a gentle knock. "We've got a child at the door," Bell said, with Shepard adding, "Even though they know they can't come up here."

The parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, then stepped to the side to see what their little one needed.

"'We're on TV right now. We're on the news,'" Bell said she explained to the child. "And she said, 'OK.'"

The reason for the hilarious intrusion? "This I'm sure is about the doll's birthday," the actress continued. "It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously."

 Luckily, Roker didn't take the moment too seriously and laughed off the whole thing.

Bell and Shepard didn't reveal which of their daughters was at the door and the young crasher was never seen on camera.

photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

This should come as no surprise to the duo's fans. After all, Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, have frequently spoken about how they try to maintain their kids' privacy and shield them from the limelight. They led the "No Kids Policy" to help protect celebrity children from paparazzi and cover up their daughters' faces when posting pictures on social media.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye," Bell shared with Romper last year. "I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

But that doesn't mean she's opposed to talking about her family. In fact, Bell and Shepard frequently share their relatable parenting moments

"As open as we are, we've agreed to a certain amount of openness. And the rest is ours," the Veronica Mars star explained to Today's Meredith Sinclair at the 2018 Mom 2.0 Summit. "And it will stay ours."

Watch the video to see the adorable moment.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They've Had Sex

2

LeBron James' 6-Year-Old Daughter Transforms Int a Real-Life Princess

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

David Schwimmer Sets Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

5

Love Island's Josh and Shannon Honor His Sister After Her Death

Latest News

Rapper YNT Juan Dead at 17 After Fatal Shooting

Watch Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Daughter Crash Their Interview

Exclusive

Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Relationship Status Update

Thomas Rhett Shares First Song Written By Daughter Willa Gray

Exclusive

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Privately Married Sophie Hart

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

This No Bulge Bra Has 18,000+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon