Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Hilariously Crash Their Interview

Watch : Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids

Al Roker had an unexpected visitor during his Today talk with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

One of the couple's children interrupted the interview with a gentle knock. "We've got a child at the door," Bell said, with Shepard adding, "Even though they know they can't come up here."

The parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, then stepped to the side to see what their little one needed.

"'We're on TV right now. We're on the news,'" Bell said she explained to the child. "And she said, 'OK.'"

The reason for the hilarious intrusion? "This I'm sure is about the doll's birthday," the actress continued. "It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously."

Luckily, Roker didn't take the moment too seriously and laughed off the whole thing.

Bell and Shepard didn't reveal which of their daughters was at the door and the young crasher was never seen on camera.