Thomas Rhett Shares First Song Written By 5-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray

Thomas Rhett's daughter Willa Gray is officially the star of the show.
The "Die a Happy Man" vocalist recently took to social media to share his oldest daughter's first ever musical composition—and the footage is just too cute for words. In the Aug 10. post captioned, "Willa Gray's first song," the country superstar is seen alongside his little one as they introduce her talent to the world.
The dad of three—soon to be four!—started the video by telling fans, "Willa Gray wanted to share with y'all the very first song she ever wrote," later asking Willa Gray what she wants to call the song. The pair then agreed on a name for the track: "Willa Gray's First Song."
Willa's short song is that of an upbeat tempo and features the lyrics, "You don't have to do nothing," and mentions "wanting to play" with her friends. Truly adorable stuff.
In addition to Willa, Thomas also shares daughters Ada, 3, and Lennon, 1, with wife Lauren Akins, who also recently announced that they're expecting their fourth baby girl later this year.
Willa Gray's big song debut isn't too shocking—considering Thomas explained his daughters' musical capabilities earlier this year during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"They've actually become some of my best people to determine what songs go on records," the singer shared of his three girls. "I'll drive around in the car on the way to school or home from school and play them new demos, and if they don't ask to hear it again, then there's no way that song is ever gonna make the record. But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands."
And hearing that his girls are already taking to music is something that simply warms the country singer's heart. The 31-year-old artist noted, "It's been really cool just to kinda impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them."