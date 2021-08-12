Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Things have been getting hairy after Machine Gun Kelly dropped his latest music video.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 31-year-old rocker released the video for "papercuts," the first single from his forthcoming album Born With Horns. The day prior, MGK had teased the release by posting an image of himself with a large tattoo on his shaved head, but the new video revealed he was actually wearing a bald cap and still retained his signature blonde locks.
After he shared the video to social media, fans responded with plenty of praise for the rock-forward sound but were also understandably surprised to realize he had pulled a fast one.
"So he never shaved his hair off then lol? We all got baited hard," one fan tweeted. Another follower wrote, "We knew you didn't cut your f--king hair [skull emoji]."
A different individual posted about the video, "iconic as always [I love you and sparkling heart emojis]. (also might of said 'oh thank god' when you took off the bald cap lmao)."
MGK definitely did his best to trick fans with the bald-head tease, which was part of a promotional push for the video directed by Cole Bennett. "i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ 'papercuts' tomorrow 9pm," the musician wrote on Aug. 10.
Even at that time, some fans were rightly skeptical about the supposed hairstyle change, with one supporter replying, "don't lie we know it's a bald cap."
On Aug. 9, the star took posted footage to Instagram of himself and frequent collaborator Travis Barker showing off matching "Born With Horns" tattoos on their forearms. "'born with horns' the album," MGK captioned it at the time. "we're back for round two…"
His new video can be seen above, with the bald-cap reveal taking place at roughly the 1:44 mark.