Lisa Rinna Gives the Most Relatable Answer When Asked About Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna loves to say exactly what's on her mind at all times—except, it seems, when it comes to one particular topic.
The 58-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Aug. 11. As to be expected, host Andy Cohen just had to get her newest thoughts on the fact that daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Scott Disick is stronger than ever, although the question didn't come until just before the end of the episode.
After trolling Lisa with a cardboard cutout of the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the host then asked the actress the question on everyone's mind regarding her 20-year-old daughter, who she shares with husband Harry Hamlin.
"What is your latest processing of your daughter dating Scott Disick?," Andy asked.
This caused Lisa to pointedly clear her throat before smiling and replying, "What do you think?" She enjoyed a hearty chuckle, seemingly leading viewers to assume there was plenty that would go unsaid during this segment.
Lisa followed up with, "Listen, I will say this. Amelia's very happy right now. And you really want your kids to be happy. So Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy."
She then asked, "OK?" This led Andy to succinctly respond, "There you go. All right." Additionally, Lisa's close friend Gary Janetti, who created HBO Max's recent animated series The Prince, was the episode's other guest and added supportively, "Perfect."
This is not the first time that the Melrose Place alum has addressed the romance on Watch What Happens Live. During a May visit, Lisa explained that she and Harry had just recently met Scott for the first time and that the family "had a very nice time."
Back then, she concluded her remarks by cryptically telling the audience, "It is what it is, guys! It is what it is."
During a June episode of RHOBH, Lisa told friend Erika Jayne that finding out about Amelia and Scott's relationship was a "what the f––k" moment. "You're like, what the f––k?" she continued. "She's 19, and he's 37 with three kids."
In November, a source close to their family exclusively told E! News that Lisa and Harry were getting used to the idea of their youngest daughter dating the entrepreneur, who is 18 years her senior. The source shared that, at least at the time, both parents believed "this is just a phase."
