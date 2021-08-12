All the Details on the Under Eye Patches Kyle Richards Wears on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and wonder how the women always look so fresh-faced in the midst of all the drama, all you have to do is pause and zoom in on your TV to catch some of their beauty secrets. For instance, Kathy Hilton narrated an impromptu "what's in my bag" tour during a conversation with Kyle Richards earlier this season. Kathy told her sister "I'm dry" while she sprayed the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on her face. It turns out that the product is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that has so many skin benefits and gives you that natural, lit-from-within glow.
Prior to that, Sutton Stracke relied on her "anxiety relief roller" during the Lake Tahoe trip. While the roller may have helped Sutton relax in the midst of her drama with Crystal Kung Minkoff, that roller is actually the Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller, which is a truly game-changing skincare tool.
That brings us to Kyle. We've seen the OG cast member on so many RHOBH trips throughout the show's eleven seasons and pretty much every morning scene includes Kyle wearing under eye patches, which help hydrate, de-puff, firm, and lift the skin in addition to decreasing the appearance of crow's feet, lines, and wrinkles. These are an absolute must following a night of Real Housewives drama and dance parties with the cast members, but they're also a great addition to your skincare routine even if you're not a reality TV star.
If you've been wondering which eye patches Kyle uses, the search stops here. We did the investigations so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some of the beauty products Kyle has used to take care of the delicate skin around her eyes.
Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave had the most fun during the Season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, staying up late, sipping on cocktails, and enjoying some potato chips. The next morning, the two of them discussed the then-current drama within the group while Kyle wore gold under eye patches beneath her eyes, giving her skin an extra dose of hydration.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
If you've been curious about those gold eye patches, they are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, per Bravo's The Daily Dish. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 39K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
Just in case these are sold out, here are many options to buy these so you can check out these miracle workers for yourself: Kohl's, Overstock, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, and Revolve.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
Another gold eye patch set that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has worn on the show is from Knesko. Unfortunately, the Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit is currently sold out at Saks Fifth Avenue. But, definitely keep your eyes peeled for a restock. You can also check out the antioxidant eye patches, radiance eye patches, and detox eye patches from Knesko if you're looking for more high-quality skincare products.
These instantly firm, lift, de-puff and hydrate the skin around your eye for an at-home spa experience. Your skin will look plump and healthy when you add these into your routine. Use these to combat wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dryness, redness, stress, fatigue, sun damage, and more.
Most of the Season 11 La Quinta staycation at Kyle's Palm Springs house centered around drama stemming from Erika Jayne's divorce, but we did get to see some flashback footage of the women letting loose during another one of those RHOBH cast dance parties. The next morning, Kyle gave her skin a little bit of TLC by wearing these (adorable) gold eye patches that are shaped like stars on one end.
KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask- 5 Pack
These brighten, plump, and moisturize your skin. The power-packed formula is infused with retinol and gold to make your skin look fresh and young. The star-shaped patches target wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark circles. The natural formula boosts collagen and blood flow, giving you everything you need in a skincare product without any harsh chemicals. These are so great that they won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020.
One Revolve customer gushed over these for their "Instant results!!" Another wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE! My go-to!" A third customer review said, "Love love love! Def helped my dark and puffy eyes! Can't wait to buy again."
You can get these at Sephora, Revolve, Violet Grey, Anthropologie, and FWRD.
The star-shaped eye patch set aren't the only eye treatment that Kyle used during the La Quinta cast trip. She also rocked a blue pair while she scrolled through news articles on her phone in the midst of the ongoing Girardi drama.
111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, Set of 8
You will refresh and rejuvenate your skin like never before with the 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks. These tackle the signs of fatigue and de-puff the skin. The formula includes a powerful tetrapeptide and marine complex to "restore elasticity to the eye contours and tighten stress lines, resulting in a lifted, enlivened eye area." These improve the appearance of dark circles and decrease the intensity of discoloration in addition to preventing environmental pollutants from damaging your skin.
These come in clutch prior to a big event, after a long flight, and when you need to recover after a late night. Frequent fliers and night owls need these. And, once again, keep them in the fridge if you can. It intensifies the treatment and it's just such a relaxing experience.
Yes, they are pricey, but one Revolve customer said, "Staple in my skincare. Worth every penny." A Dermstore shopper shared, "Cannot recommend these eye patches enough. They are hydrating and soothing. Usually put on before a night out." Another reviewer posted, "I have been using these eye masks for a month now and wish that I had started sooner! They stay well on the skin without being too sticky and are very cool and soothing. I have noticed they have hydrated my skin really well, and will continue to use them (and reorder after)!"
You can get these at Dermstore, Revolve, Bloomingdales, and Violet Grey.
If you're looking for more products that Kyle uses, check out her list of "game-changing" Amazon finds.