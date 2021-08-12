Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hilariously Address Uproar Over Their Kids' Bathing Habits

Watch : Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Have we been Punk'd?

After sparking the Great Bathing Debate (TM), Ashton Kutcher is giving into peer pressure and finally—wait for it—washing his children! Blasphemy!

The Two and a Half Men alum posted a barely believable video of himself and wife Mila Kunis in the bathroom (fully clothed), showing the glassy shower door covered with steam. "It's water! It's water," Mila explained.

"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?" Ashton teased, playing into the drama that arose after he revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that the couple only bathes their kids—Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4—when they're super stinky.

"Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point," he quipped. Mila confessed, "I don't wash my body with soap every day... But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."

But on Aug. 11, Ashton admitted that "this bathing thing is out of hand."