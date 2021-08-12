Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Finalists: The Complete List

The Billboard Latin Music Awards is saying "I Like It" to Bad Bunny, who is set to reign supreme at the 2021 award show after scoring the most nominations of any artist.
Billboard and Telemundo announced the finalists of the annual event on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Puerto Rican rapper clocks in at 22 total nominations, thanks to his albums El Último Tour del Mundo, YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir.
Bad Bunny is followed by Maluma with 11 and J Balvin with nine. All three are in the running for Artist of the Year. Other superstars with multiple nominations include Karol G, Anuel AA and Black Eyed Peas, who each have eight nods.
Selena Gomez earned some well-deserved attention with three noms, after releasing the Spanish-language album Revelación in March. As for crossover artists, The Weeknd—who released the smash "Hawái" with Maluma—is a finalist in seven categories, while Nicki Minaj received six nods for collaborating with Karol on "Tusa."
Winners and honorees are based on Billboard's chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021. The three-hour 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony will bring the fire when it airs live from Florida next month. Tune in to Telemundo on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for the show.
Keep scrolling to see all of this year's nominees.
Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
New Artist of the Year
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year
Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Epic
Interscope
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
"Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
Aura Music
Duars
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"
Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
Latín Airplay Label of the Year
Remex
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
Aura Music
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Sales Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Streaming Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Top Latin Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
Eslabon Armado
Los Legendarios
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Glad Empire
Rancho Humilde
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
Del
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"
Kali Uchis "Telepatía"
Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"
Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
Epic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year
Camilo, Mis Manos
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez, Revelación
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Geffen A&M
Sony Music Latin
Thirty Tigers
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N'Klabe
Tropical Song of the Year
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"
Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
Prince Royce, "Lotería"
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
El Cartel
LP
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
Sony Music Latin
WK
Tropical Albums of the Year
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, "Que Maldición"
El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, "Cabrón y Vago"
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"
Los Dos Carnales, "El Envidioso"
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Afinarte
Lizos
Remex
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
Afinarte
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
Afinarte
DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Rancho Humilde
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Jowell & Randy
Los Legendarios
Play-N-Skillz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Glad Empire
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
Aura
La Industria
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Glad Empire
Rich
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
Aura
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Songwriter of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge' Barrera
J Balvin
Tainy
Publisher of the Year
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year
Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year
Mora
Ovy On The Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Súbelo Neo
Tainy