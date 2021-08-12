This No Bulge Bra Has 18,000+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bra shopping is hard.
Trying to find a bra that is supportive, comfortable, affordable and fits properly is not an easy task. However, we found a bra on Amazon that is all of those things, plus it hides bra bulge!
Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra is seriously one of the comfiest and most flattering bras we've ever worn. It has the right amount of support, doesn't make you feel restricted, and most importantly, gets rid of underarm and back bulge! Besides being offered in sizes XS-3XL, the bra also comes in a variety of colors to match your skin tone or whatever top you're wearing.
Seems too good to be true, right? Well, there's 18,000+ 5-star reviews on this bra that will erase any doubt from your mind. Warner's also offers a bunch of other flattering bras on Amazon that are worth a try!
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Available in a handful of neutral and bold hues, you're going to want to stock up on a few of these super comfy bras. Perfect for working from home, running errands or wearing with just about anything.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"This is the third of these bras I've bought. I love love love them! Good support, so comfy. I'm a 38DD and wear an XL. Bonus: great side support. The girls are very happy in this bra!"
"At 48 years old, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer which resulted in a mastectomy with ALND. After 3 1/2 months still living with my expander, I continue to suffer numbness, mild swelling and general uncomfortableness in my armpit area. Nearly every one of my currently owned 40+ bras is hard to wear. They are all constricting, to some degree, in my armpit. This is the only bra I have found that is not binding in my armpit."
"I hate bras! I'm a size 38D and I will do most anything not to wear one (baggy shirts, etc). In spite of this, I own more bras than anyone I know...looking for one that doesn't bother me that much. I can honestly say this is the most comfortable and supportive bra I have ever had! I have since purchased more to stockpile."
"I absolutely love this bra. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in. It's nice and stretchy and the adjustments on the clap and straps are very accommodating. It doesn't give me "uniboob" at all. The cups are nice and soft and separate well. There is no nipple "show through" and it isn't really padded but there is a nice layer of cup support. I absolutely hate wearing bras and this is the most comfortable one I've ever tried."
