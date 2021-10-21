Own It! Shop the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has blessed the viewers with truly iconic television moments right from the jump. Just think about it: we are still referencing "you stole my god damn house," "you're such a f--cking liar, Camille," and "pernicious" and those are just some of the big moments from the show's first season. Every year, we are hit with some internet-breaking memes, quotable lines, and jaw-dropping moments watching this show.

If you believe that life should be all about diamonds and rosé, you have a strong opinion on leather pants, and you are dying to see the Capri Room decor in person, then we found the perfect RHOBH-inspired gifts for you.... or a friend. Or both. Your friends won't return these picks... unlike that blue bunny Kim Richards gave back to Lisa Rinna.