Why Brielle Biermann Is Telling Haters to "Go F--k Yourselves" During Latest Vacation

Watch : Brielle Biermann Dissolves Her Lip Fillers to Look 18 Again

Brielle Biermann is not here for anyone else's take on her looks.

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to clap back at anyone who had something to say about her appearance. She made an example out of one person sliding into her DMs to make fun of her looks, and said, "ALL my friends (except dani) have fake nails, fake hair, fake etc. who cares it's our lives it doesn't effect you AT ALL!"

She continued, "But kindly...go f-ck yourselves (haters) bc I haven't even touched my face besides a lil Botox for TMJ & lip fillers... WHICH ARE ALL GONE NOW."

Brielle wondered, "When is the stigma of putting people down for bettering themselves gonna end? If you could.. would you not?"

Despite the rude message she receives, Brielle still has supporters out there. "Thank you for the kind comments I've read all my dms love you guys," she concluded her post, before showing that she was at Universal Orlando Resort.